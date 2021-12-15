Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Urhobo Kings Break 100 Years Tradition and Awards Chieftaincy Title to a Daughter: Video

Pidgin sports commentator, Suo Chapele, has taken to her Twitter to announce that she is now a chief.

According to the media personality, the kings of her land broke a 100-year tradition and decided to transfer her father’s chieftaincy title to her.

“In almost a 100 years #Urhobo Kings don’t give a Father’s Chieftaincy title to his daughter esp when there are sons,” she wrote.

She continued, “today my family/People/Elders/Ovie found me worthy. Daddy’s Chieftaincy title has been transferred to me. Chief Suo Chapele; Okugbe 2 of Udu Kingdom #Oghenemigwo

Watch her video:

