UPDATED: Tinubu announces Shettima as running-mate

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate has formally announced former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Tinubu disclosed this personally in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday, after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC candidate had gone to Daura, where the president is observing his Sallah break to unveil his running mate to the President.

Before the announcement, Ibrahim Masari, Tinubu’s placeholder running mate had announced his resignation.

In a statement he personally signed Sunday in Abuja, Masari said his decision will enable Asiwaju have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position APC to win the coming elections.

He said: “This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flag-bearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running-mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down. I realised that my decision will enable Asiwaju have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.

Kashim Shettima has been a vocal ally of Tinubu. In January, Shettima had asked President Muhamadu Buhari and APC to see Tinubu’s presidential ambition as pay back time for what he did for the party to come to power in 2015.

