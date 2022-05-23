Monday, May 23, 2022
Update: Banky Wellington Wins at Eti Osa to Represent PDP as House Rep Candidate!

Congratulations to Banky Wellington!

The singer has just won the primaries at Eti-Osa, under the PDP, and will now go on to represent the zone in the coming House Representatives general elections.

And this awesome news comes mere hours after folks mocked him for allegedly losing to a competitor at the level.

See the announcement:

