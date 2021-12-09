Unusual Praise, Lagos, holds in Lekki Dec 10, 2021

The Unusual praise gospel concert is scheduled to hold in Lagos on Friday, December 10 as Christians across the board come together for praise and worship to herald the Christmas season.

The event is organsied by the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki, and will feature ministration by leading gospel artiste of the day including Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Tope Alabi, Beejay Sax, Chinyere Udoma, Frank Edwards, to mention a few.

Organisers say all are invited to attend this one of a kind music fiesta where the heavens will be opened in its full glory and blessing rain down.

Those who will not be able to attend physically can join virtually and on DSTV and GoTV channels.

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

Time: 6pm

Venue: Praise Land, Near Perewinkle Estate, by end of Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Register HERE >>> www.unusualpraise.com/register

Viewers can tune in to DSTV Channel 198, GoTV Channel 112 or RTV (Channel 299 on DSTV), or follow on the social media handles below:

Watch Unusual Praise 2021 on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CCDMunusualpraise

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unusualpraise/

Youtube: https://youtu.be/CWjJWCcUgdI

