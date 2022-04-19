University of Ibadan graduate appointed surgery head at US Varsity

Dr. Ohwofiemu Nwariaku, M.D, a Nigerian-born medical practitioner, has been appointed as the new Chief of Surgery at the University of Utah.

Dr Nwariaku’s appointment will take effect on July 1st, 2022, according to prominent Cardiologist and US-based medical practitioner, Dr. Abraham Ariyo who announced the appointment.

Dr. Ariyo reported: “Dr. Nwariaku is the new Chief of Surgery at the University of Utah, USA, effective July 1st, 2022.

“I placed a phone call to congratulate ‘Blondi’, as we called him at University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan when we were students. He was excited about his new appointment and we transiently celebrated on the phone, pending real ‘washing’ to follow very soon.

“In 2000, when I interviewed for a cardiology faculty job at University of Texas -Southwestern Medical School (UTSW) in Dallas, a prominent Black surgeon was leaving to become Head of Surgery at the University of Utah. He was from the Caribbean. Fast forward, two decades later, our own man, who was just two years on the faculty at the time, is now stepping up to fill the top spot in Utah.”

Giving an insight into the educational background of the new appointee, he said; “Dr Nwariaku graduated from the University of Ibadan College of Medicine in 1987. He did his internship at Eku Baptist Hospital in Eku, (Old Bendel state, now Delta State) where he distinguished himself. He impressed the visiting American surgeons there.

“When dedication and hard work meet luck, the result is excellence. This rough diamond that was discovered in Eku, in now Delta state of Nigeria, ended up at UTSW in Dallas for residency in surgery. He has been in Dallas ever since, quietly working hard and silently digging for gold. Gold he found in 2022!

“I am, therefore, extremely pleased to announce to you, our own Blondi, all the way from UCH, as the next Chief of the Department of Surgery at the University of Utah, Professor Ohwofiemu Nwariaku.”

