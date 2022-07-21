Thursday, July 21, 2022
United States President Joe Biden Tests Positive for Covid

Joe Biden, who is fully-vaccinated and twice received booster jabs, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to BBC, the president of the United States is experiencing “very mild symptoms” but will continue to carry out his duties, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre also added that the president is taking the antiviral medicine Paxlovid, and that he will take part in meetings via telephone and Zoom. And in accordance with the White House policy, he will work in isolation until he tests negative.

Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden tested negative to the virus.

