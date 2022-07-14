Thursday, July 14, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
United reach ‘full agreement’ with Barca for De Jong

Prem giants Manchester United have reached a full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie De Dong.

This is according to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, who claims the deal agreed is worth €85m. The fee guaranteed is around €75m plus add-ons.

“Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks.

“Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons.

“Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved – as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona,” Romano tweeted.

The sticking point in a potential deal has been the €17 million in deferred wages owed De Jong.

United is not currently prepared to cover that fee and is looking into other “formulas” to get the deal done.

