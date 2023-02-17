Search
United hold Barca in Europa League thriller

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United “have a lot of character and determination” after his side contested a thrilling first-leg draw at Barcelona to leave their Europa League play-off tie finely poised.

Having previously met in two Champions League finals – both of which Barca won – the sides are trying to reach those heady heights again.

This encounter at the Nou Camp in Europe’s secondary competition was another step on that road back to the top.

Xavi’s men grabbed the opener when Marcos Alonso headed in at the back post from Raphinha’s corner, but United responded immediately through the in-form Marcus Rashford as he slipped in a finish at the near post.

They showed their resilience to turn the game around as Rashford’s cross was then turned into his own net by Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

But United were unable to hold on as ex-Leeds winger Raphinha’s cross from wide on the right sailed all the way into the net.

Barca, though, almost snatched a late victory when Casemiro’s attempted clearance struck his own post, but little separated the sides heading into next Thursday’s second leg.

News

Pastor dies trying to fast for 40 days

0
A pastor in Mozambique has died after trying to...
Politics

2023: I’m working for Peter Obi – Ortom

0
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared...
Politics

El-Rufai dares Buhari, says old Notes remain legal tender in Kaduna

0
In a direct challenge to the directive of President Muhammadu...
Technology

Cryptocrash boss charged with $40bn fraud

0
US financial regulators have charged failed South Korean cryptocurrency...

Pastor dies trying to fast for 40 days

Emmanuel Offor -
A pastor in Mozambique has died after trying to fast for 40 days, emulating what Christ is said to have done in the Bible. Francisco...
Read more

2023: I’m working for Peter Obi – Ortom

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party,...
Read more

El-Rufai dares Buhari, says old Notes remain legal tender in Kaduna

Emmanuel Offor -
In a direct challenge to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has asked residents of the state to...
Read more

