Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

United complete double over Forest to reach Carabao Cup final

Sports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February.

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

It confirmed United’s first domestic final appearance since 2018 and puts them a win away from ending their six-year wait for a trophy.

The match also saw the return of Jadon Sancho, a £73m signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, after a three-month absence and a scoring return from injury from Martial.

Ten Hag, who won the Dutch (KNVB) Cup once as a player with Twente and twice as a manager during his time at Ajax, has guided Man Utd to fourth place in the Premier League and they are still in the FA Cup, Europa League and EFL Cup.

“It’s great but you play finals to win. It is not an achievement to come into a final,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We want to win them but first we have other things to do. We come back to the Premier League and bury this cup.

“It is good to reach the final but it is not about reaching the final, it is about winning it.

“Now the focus is on the Premier League, in two days it will continue. It has to give the motivation in the first place, we want to bring that cup to the fans.

“But in this moment I’m not looking ahead, we’re focusing on other things, a big week is coming up, we have Crystal Palace and then two games against Leeds and they are going to be great games, derby games that we are looking forward to.”

His words were echoed by England full-back Luke Shaw, who returned to the starting line-up after a recent illness.

“It’s extremely pleasing but there’s no point going to a final if we don’t win it,” Shaw told Sky Sports.

Latest

News

Protest rocks Enugu over fuel scarcity, price hike

0
Motorists and Keke operators, in Enugu State, on Wednesday...
News

Some APC members may be working for Atiku – Fani-Kayode

0
The spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential...
Politics

Obi denies talks with Atiku, says won’t step down

0
As the February 25, 2023 presidential election draws near,...
Politics

Atiku says ‘vote riggers’ pushing for Naira swap extension

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Protest rocks Enugu over fuel scarcity, price hike

0
Motorists and Keke operators, in Enugu State, on Wednesday...
News

Some APC members may be working for Atiku – Fani-Kayode

0
The spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential...
Politics

Obi denies talks with Atiku, says won’t step down

0
As the February 25, 2023 presidential election draws near,...
Politics

Atiku says ‘vote riggers’ pushing for Naira swap extension

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar...
Technology

Quarter of world population on Facebook by December – Report

0
The number of people using Facebook daily grew to...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Protest rocks Enugu over fuel scarcity, price hike

Emmanuel Offor -
Motorists and Keke operators, in Enugu State, on Wednesday embarked on a protest over a hike in the price of petroleum products, especially the...
Read more

Some APC members may be working for Atiku – Fani-Kayode

Emmanuel Offor -
The spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has disclosed that some members of the ruling party may be...
Read more

Obi denies talks with Atiku, says won’t step down

Emmanuel Offor -
As the February 25, 2023 presidential election draws near, the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council has said that the flag bearer of the Labour Party...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: