United beat Newcastle to win Carabao Cup

Sports

Manchester United claimed their first trophy since 2017 with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Newcastle’s own wait for silverware, stretching back to 1969, goes on after two goals inside six minutes in the first half established Manchester United’s superiority and set them on their way to a first success under manager Erik ten Hag.

Casemiro broke the deadlock after 33 minutes when he headed home Luke Shaw’s free-kick.

His side doubled their advantage after Sven Botman deflected Marcus Rashford’s shot out of the reach of Newcastle’s debutant keeper Loris Karius, deputising for the suspended Nick Pope.

Newcastle attempted to rally in the second half, but the goals have dried up at the wrong time for Eddie Howe’s men.

It meant Manchester United were back in the honours after last tasting success six years ago when lifting the Europa League under Jose Mourinho, and also winning this competition in the same campaign.

Sports

Kane strikes as Tottenham beat Chelsea in London Derby

0
Tottenham boosted their hopes of top-four Premier League finish...
Politics

INEC shifts time for collation of results

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has postponed the...
Politics

2023 Elections: Tinubu sweeps all 16 LGAs in Ekiti State

0
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
News

Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed in Maiduguri Market fire

0
Scores of traders at Maiduguri Monday Market, Borno State...

Kane strikes as Tottenham beat Chelsea in London Derby

Emmanuel Offor -
Tottenham boosted their hopes of top-four Premier League finish with a 2-0 London derby win over Chelsea that increases the pressure on Blues boss...
Read more

INEC shifts time for collation of results

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has postponed the collation of the result of the 2023 presidential election till 6pm on Sunday. The 2023 presidential...
Read more

2023 Elections: Tinubu sweeps all 16 LGAs in Ekiti State

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has won all 16 local government areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State. In the result...
Read more

