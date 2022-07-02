UNIPORT Teaching Hospital denies alleged babies deaths

The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital denies death of babies in its incubation facility due to power failure.

While the hospital acknowledged a period of challenge with power supply it blames the rumuor on plots to stop reappointment of the Chief Medical Director for a 2nd tenure.

On death of 14 babies in University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital due to power failure. The hospital said: “People are spreading these rumours to stop re-appointment of the CMD for 2nd tenure. we are a teaching hosp, a citadel of training, research & health care delivery.

“We had issues with our transformer and our standby generator serviced the hospital for the period.

“Although light was rationed, surgeries were not cancelled. Babies did not die in our facility. The light has been fixed”

The story about the death of 14 babies in its incubator following power failure in its complex had been trending all over Social Media in the last few days.

The Story had said that the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital Complex had been battling power outages occasioned by cuts in Power supply from the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company.

