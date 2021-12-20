Monday, December 20, 2021
UNILAG, UNN missing as NUC says only 25 Nigerian Varsities are fully accredited

The National Universities Commission has revealed that only 25 universities have been fully accredited in Nigeria.

The 25-varsity list surprisingly excludes the best-ranked varsities in the country as it is made up of institutions that have their courses 100 per cent accredited.

The full list was released in the NUC’s 2021 universities ranking, and excludes top institutions like University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, among others.

See the full list of 25 varsities fully accredited in Nigeria below:

  1. Adeleke University, Osun State
  2. Al-Qalam University, Katsina State
  3. Caleb University, Lagos State
  4. Chrisland University, Lagos State
  5. Crescent University, Ogun State
  6. Federal University, Lokoja
  7. Federal University, Wukari
  8. Federal University, Kashere
  9. Hallmark University, Ogun State
  10. Hezekiah University, Imo State
  11. Ibrahim Babangida University, Niger State
  12. Igbenedion University, Edo State
  13. Kano University of Science and Technology, Kano
  14. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology
  15. Kogi State University
  16. Maitama Sule University, Kano State
  17. McPherson University, Ogun State
  18. Mountain Top University, Ogun State
  19. Niger Delta University, Delta State
  20. Nigeria Defence Academy
  21. PAMO University of Medical Science, River State
  22. Rivers State University
  23. Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo State
  24. Summit University, Kwara State
  25. Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua University, Katsina State.
