UNILAG, UNN missing as NUC says only 25 Nigerian Varsities are fully accredited

The National Universities Commission has revealed that only 25 universities have been fully accredited in Nigeria.

The 25-varsity list surprisingly excludes the best-ranked varsities in the country as it is made up of institutions that have their courses 100 per cent accredited.

The full list was released in the NUC’s 2021 universities ranking, and excludes top institutions like University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, among others.

See the full list of 25 varsities fully accredited in Nigeria below:

Adeleke University, Osun State Al-Qalam University, Katsina State Caleb University, Lagos State Chrisland University, Lagos State Crescent University, Ogun State Federal University, Lokoja Federal University, Wukari Federal University, Kashere Hallmark University, Ogun State Hezekiah University, Imo State Ibrahim Babangida University, Niger State Igbenedion University, Edo State Kano University of Science and Technology, Kano Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Kogi State University Maitama Sule University, Kano State McPherson University, Ogun State Mountain Top University, Ogun State Niger Delta University, Delta State Nigeria Defence Academy PAMO University of Medical Science, River State Rivers State University Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo State Summit University, Kwara State Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua University, Katsina State.

