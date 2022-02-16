Unijos Alumni Find Mentally Unstable Classmate, Get Him Treatment

Humanity at the very core of it came into play when a group of UNIJOS Alumni decided to spend Valentine’s Day with one of their classmates.

The group reportedly came down from Abuja to Rivers State to locate their former classmate, Hilary Minabelem, who became mentally unstable on the eve of his Master’s degree defence.

His current ment condition was no deterrent as the group hugged him and laughed with him as they shared some school jokes together.

According to the Instagram account @larascious who shared the story, the alumni have since taken Hilary to a psychiatry hospital in Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt for treatment. Doctors say thay he is expected to make a full recovery as he follows the doctor’s directions.

