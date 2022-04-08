Friday, April 8, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

UNICEF Nigeria Calls Out Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s Estranged Husband Over Scam

It looks like there might be some truths to some of the accusations Nkechi Blessing Sunday has leveled against her estranged husband, Opeyemi Falegan.

UNICEF Nigeria took to its verified Instagram page to call out the self-proclaimed honourable who who has been engaged in a war of words with the actress on social media.

The human rights organisation shares a screenshot from a page supposedly run by Falegan to help raise funds for UNICEF.

UNICEF pointed out that the page was a scan and donations made to it fictitious as all legitimate donation campaigns are hosted on the UNICEF website and not by persons.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: