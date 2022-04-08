UNICEF Nigeria Calls Out Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s Estranged Husband Over Scam

It looks like there might be some truths to some of the accusations Nkechi Blessing Sunday has leveled against her estranged husband, Opeyemi Falegan.

UNICEF Nigeria took to its verified Instagram page to call out the self-proclaimed honourable who who has been engaged in a war of words with the actress on social media.

The human rights organisation shares a screenshot from a page supposedly run by Falegan to help raise funds for UNICEF.

UNICEF pointed out that the page was a scan and donations made to it fictitious as all legitimate donation campaigns are hosted on the UNICEF website and not by persons.

