UNICEF hails release of 4 Chibok girls

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it has welcomed the release of four girls abducted by terrorists in Kautikari, a village in Chibok Local Government of Borno State.

The released girls were abducted from Kautikari community earlier this month in the Chibok Local Government Area.

UNICEF in a statement on Monday expressed relief over the freedom of the girls and called for the immediate release of all conflict-affected children held in captivity across the region.

“UNICEF is very relieved for the released girls and their families,” UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, said.

“After their harrowing experience, it is good news that the girls are back with their families and friends, where they belong. But sadly, dozens of children in north-east Nigeria remain in captivity; the victims of an armed conflict they have nothing to do with. This is unconscionable. Children have the right to a safe environment, health, education, and freedom from abuse and torture – all of which remain compromised when they are in captivity,’’ Hawkins added.

According to UNICEF, about 173 of the abducted Chibok girls in 2014 were still missing.

“Children are not the spoils of conflict. All children in captivity must be immediately and safely released to their families,” UNICEF said.

According to UNICEF data, at least 1,450 children were abducted, mostly from their schools, across the central and northwest regions of the country between December and July 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...