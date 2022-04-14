UndeniablyYours2022, Kemi Adetiba Reveals Wedding Hashtag as She Shares Pre-wedding Photos

Kemi Adetiba is set to walk down the aisle with her Ghanaian beau, Oscar Heman-Ackah sometime in the near future as we’re so excited.

The astute filmmaker of the critically acclaimed film, “King of Boys” revealed her wedding hashtag as she shared a pre-wedding photo in anticipation for the upcoming nuptials.

Kemi who announced her engagement to Oscar back in February after it went down privately in Ghana in January, shared her excitement as she captioned her post,

“Final lap *bites nails* #UndeniablyYours2022.”

She also revealed that fans of King of Boys fondly dubbed the KOB army, threw a surprise bridal shower for her in Lagos to celebrate her upcoming wedding. She shared clips from the lovely event also.

