Uncertainty as ASUU meets to review 6-month old-strike

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is meeting to review its six-month-old strike.

Sunday’s meeting started in the evening and the union, which has been involved in a protracted industrial dispute, is expected to make a decision about the strike afterwards.

Despite several meetings between the Federal Government and members of the union, ASUU has not backed down on its demands.

Two weeks ago, a meeting between the government and ASUU ended in a deadlock. The varsity teachers met with the Professor Nimi Briggs Committee at the National University Commission in Abuja.

While they were hopeful of a positive outcome, a senior member of the union said the Briggs renegotiation committee did not come up with a new offer.

The university teachers began a four-week warning strike on February 14. It extended it by eight weeks just after one month so the government can meet the union’s demands.

But on May 9, the lecturers extended it by 12 weeks. ASUU is seeking improved welfare, the revitalisation of public universities, and academic autonomy among others.

