Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

UN condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one year on

News

The UN General Assembly in New York has overwhelmingly backed a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.

It called for the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine and a halt to fighting.

The motion was backed by 141 nations with 32 abstaining and seven – including Russia – voting against.

In Vienna, a large number of delegates walked out during a Russian address at a parliamentary session of a European security body.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) walkout and the UN vote came a day before the first anniversary of the invasion.

The UN vote called for peace as soon as possible.

The resolution reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any Russian claims to the parts of the country it occupies. In September, MPs in Moscow voted to illegally annex four regions of Ukraine.

The UN also demanded “that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders” and called for a cessation of hostilities.

The measure is not legally binding but holds political weight.

While the resolution was passed overwhelmingly by the majority of nations, there were some notable abstentions.

China, India, Iran and South Africa were among the 32 countries to abstain in the vote.

The seven countries who voted against were Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the vote “made it clear that Russia must end its illegal aggression. Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be restored”.

“One year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion global support for Ukraine remains strong,” he tweeted.

Latest

Celebrity

9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

0
MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa...
Politics

PDG G5 helping Tinubu to victory – Keyamo

0
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential...
News

Lagos, Kano, Kaduna States top list of 87.2m PVC s collected

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that...
News

Elections: We have received cash from CBN – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

0
MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa...
Politics

PDG G5 helping Tinubu to victory – Keyamo

0
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential...
News

Lagos, Kano, Kaduna States top list of 87.2m PVC s collected

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that...
News

Elections: We have received cash from CBN – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has...
News

Elections: Immigration boss Idris orders 24-hr border closure

0
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the closure...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

Emmanuel Offor -
MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), have announced the ninth edition of the awards and called...
Read more

PDG G5 helping Tinubu to victory – Keyamo

Emmanuel Offor -
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed why the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will win...
Read more

Lagos, Kano, Kaduna States top list of 87.2m PVC s collected

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that Lagos, Kano and Kaduna States top the list of 87.2m collected Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs. The...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: