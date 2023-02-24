UN condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one year on

The UN General Assembly in New York has overwhelmingly backed a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.

It called for the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine and a halt to fighting.

The motion was backed by 141 nations with 32 abstaining and seven – including Russia – voting against.

In Vienna, a large number of delegates walked out during a Russian address at a parliamentary session of a European security body.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) walkout and the UN vote came a day before the first anniversary of the invasion.

The UN vote called for peace as soon as possible.

The resolution reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any Russian claims to the parts of the country it occupies. In September, MPs in Moscow voted to illegally annex four regions of Ukraine.

The UN also demanded “that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders” and called for a cessation of hostilities.

The measure is not legally binding but holds political weight.

While the resolution was passed overwhelmingly by the majority of nations, there were some notable abstentions.

China, India, Iran and South Africa were among the 32 countries to abstain in the vote.

The seven countries who voted against were Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the vote “made it clear that Russia must end its illegal aggression. Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be restored”.

“One year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion global support for Ukraine remains strong,” he tweeted.

