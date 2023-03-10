UN condemns killing of 30 Borno farmers

The United Nations has condemned the brutal killing of at least 30 civilians in Mukdolo village, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

The traders were ambushed and murdered on Wednesday by suspected fighters of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP.

About ten more fishermen/farmers escaped the attack, three sustained bullet wounds, and others still missing.

The terrorists reportedly tortured and killed the captives after invading the village on motorcycles with erratic gunshots.

A statement by UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Matthias Schmale extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Schmale said the victims of the heinous attack “were fishermen and farmers eking out a livelihood in a very insecure environment”.

They included both internally displaced persons, IDPs, and host community members from the neighbouring Dikwa Local Government Area, the official noted.

Schmale called the attack another horrific reminder of the insecurity that IDPs and others affected by 13 years of armed conflict in the region face daily.

The coordinator observed Mukdolo had been abandoned prior to the attack due to the activities of non-state armed groups.

“I remind all parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians from harm,” he added, calling for a probe of the latest crime and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...