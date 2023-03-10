Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

UN condemns killing of 30 Borno farmers

News

The United Nations has condemned the brutal killing of at least 30 civilians in Mukdolo village, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

The traders were ambushed and murdered on Wednesday by suspected fighters of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP.

About ten more fishermen/farmers escaped the attack, three sustained bullet wounds, and others still missing.

The terrorists reportedly tortured and killed the captives after invading the village on motorcycles with erratic gunshots.

A statement by UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Matthias Schmale extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Schmale said the victims of the heinous attack “were fishermen and farmers eking out a livelihood in a very insecure environment”.

They included both internally displaced persons, IDPs, and host community members from the neighbouring Dikwa Local Government Area, the official noted.

Schmale called the attack another horrific reminder of the insecurity that IDPs and others affected by 13 years of armed conflict in the region face daily.

The coordinator observed Mukdolo had been abandoned prior to the attack due to the activities of non-state armed groups.

“I remind all parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians from harm,” he added, calling for a probe of the latest crime and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Latest

News

I’m wearing white, they’re wearing black – Wike mocks PDP

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Southern Nigeria has...
Politics

LAGOS Guber: APC kicks as Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour

0
The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC,...
Politics

NADECO flags-off anti-Tinubu campaign in US

0
True to its threat, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO),...
Politics

Bus-Train Crash: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaign, declares 3-day mourning

0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has suspended political campaigns and...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

I’m wearing white, they’re wearing black – Wike mocks PDP

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Southern Nigeria has...
Politics

LAGOS Guber: APC kicks as Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour

0
The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC,...
Politics

NADECO flags-off anti-Tinubu campaign in US

0
True to its threat, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO),...
Politics

Bus-Train Crash: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaign, declares 3-day mourning

0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has suspended political campaigns and...
Lifestyle

BBTitans: Biggie dissolves pairs as game gets hotter

0
Last week on the Big Brother Titan Show was...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I’m wearing white, they’re wearing black – Wike mocks PDP

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Southern Nigeria has mocked the campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over...
Read more

LAGOS Guber: APC kicks as Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour

Emmanuel Offor -
The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the purported endorsement of Labour Party Governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour...
Read more

NADECO flags-off anti-Tinubu campaign in US

Emmanuel Offor -
True to its threat, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), USA Chapter, has kick-started a global campaign against the declaration of All progressives Congress (APC)...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: