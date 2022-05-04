UN Chief visits Nigeria

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is currently at the UN House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

His visit to the UN House comes a day after the UN scribe arrived in Nigeria on a two-day official visit – the first since he assumed office.

Guterres, who was in Borno State on Tuesday, arrived at the UN facility in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at about 9:05am in the company of some UN top officials and diplomats.

Shortly after his arrival, he met with top officials of the organisation in Nigeria. Journalists were, however, barred from covering the meeting.

As part of the activities lined up for his trip, the UN scribe is expected to perform the laying of wreath ceremony in honour of the victims of the August 26, 2011, suicide bomb attack that claimed at least 26 lives.

While at the UN House, he will also meet with young people’s delegates, women, religious leaders, diplomatic communities, and journalists.

From there, he is scheduled to head to Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, and other top government officials.

