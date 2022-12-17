Umahi orders arrest of caterer for serving ‘poor quality food’ at Christmas party

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has ordered the arrest of a caterer who allegedly served low-quality food to widows and elderly at a Christmas party in the State.

The cook was reportedly arrested on Thursday at the party organised by the Government in Ebonyi.

Umahi condemned the act, adding that it was inappropriate to serve people what they could not eat.

He said the cook will be properly investigated and asked to refund the money spent on preparing the food for the widows and elderly.

“We are, therefore, going to repeat this party as we should celebrate our fathers and mothers well,” he said.

“The bible enjoins us to honour our fathers and mothers so that our days would be long on earth.

“I want my days to be long because I have suffered from youth.”

Umahi said he would inspect food for the widows and elderly during the next celebration.

He also said the wrappers shared with the widows and elderly were of inferior quality.

“The celebration must be held on Dec. 20 or 21 as anyone who takes what belongs to this category of people is taking trouble,” he added.

“We gave the civil servants high-quality wrappers and they were happy.

“The people who supplied those of the civil servants should be ready to supply 10,000 highest quality wrappers, to the widows and elders.

“When I declared that the mode of agitation some people propagated in the zone would be uncontrollable if not checked, people didn’t take it serious.

“Ebonyi will never be part of any agitation which leads to the killing of our people and unwarranted destruction of property.”

