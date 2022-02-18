Uma Thurman Finally Shares Update on Much-Atalked-About ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’

It has been 18 years since Kill Bill: Vol. 2 premiered and folks have been waiting for the vol. 3 which director Quentin Tarantino revisited last year.

“Why not?” said Tarantino last year, when asked if it could be his next film.

Now, Uma Thurman, who played the Bride, or Beatrix Kiddo, has opened up about the update: according to her, they still have a long way to go.

“I can’t really tell you anything about it,” Thurman said on The Jess Cagle Show for SiriusXM. “I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon.”

It is worthy to note that Tarantino spoke about casting Thurman’s own daughter, Maya Hawke, to play Kiddo’s daughter in Vol. 3.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” he said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “And now the Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma and cast her daughter Maya in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

We can’t wait to see if this will eventually pan out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...