Ultimate Love Star, Chris Adah Says her Marriage can Survive Poverty But Not Infidelity

Chris Adah has added her two cents to an issue brought forward by Reno Omokri, and for her she totally disagrees with his stance.

The Ultimate Love reality TV show star who is married to her housemate from the show, Chris Obaoye, took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

Reno Omokri had opined that marriages can survive infidelity but will crumble under the weight of poverty. Chris Adah had stated that this is not the case for her situation. She wrote,

*Even on our soaking garri and peanuts, we are happy. You see infidelity, our marriage cannot survive it. The day I cheat on my husband, I am packing. I will chase myself. This is vice versa.

