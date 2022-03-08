Ukrainian Actor Pasha Lee Killed in War with Russia

Ukrainian actor and TV host, Pasha Lee has been killed during the ongoing war with Russia.

The 33-year-old who joined the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine last week, died while defending his country.

Lee, was killed on Sunday, March 7 in Irpin under shelling by Russian forces occupying the city located west of Kyiv, according to local reports.

The actor had been sharing pictures of himself in military uniform on social media since he signed up to defend his country from Russian attacks which have been ongoing since February 24.

The actor’s credits include the 2019 comedy Meeting Of Classmates, 2017’s sports action film The Fight Rules, 2016 action comedy Selfie Party and 2012 comedy/drama Zvychayna Sprava.

He also was a host on the DOM channel and did dubbing work in such films as The Lion King and The Hobbit, according to a Facebook post by Sergiy Tomilenko, President of Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists. Most recently, Lee appeared in 2021 TV drama Provincial.

In the last post on his Instagram page, Pasha Lee shared a photo of himself and a female soldier and wrote,

“In a post to his Instagram account on Saturday, Lee wrote “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE. WE ARE WORKING !!!”.

