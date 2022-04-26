‘Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Putin’ – US vows

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has declared that Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Blinken believes that Putin was “failing in Ukraine” and that “Ukraine is succeeding” in the ongoing war.

“Russia has sought as its aim to take away (Ukraine’s) sovereignty, to take away its independence. That has failed,” Blinken told reporters after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in Kyiv, according to CNN.

The diplomat said that Russia sought to assert its military and economic powers, adding, “we of course are seeing just the opposite.”

“We don’t know how the rest of this war will unfold, but we do know that a sovereign independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene.”

Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were in Kyiv where they met with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...