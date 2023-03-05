Search
Emmanuel Offor
Ukraine president Zelensky, congratulates Nigeria’s president-elect Tinubu

Politics

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has congratulated the Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in last Saturday’s presidential election.

The Ukrainian president took to Twitter to send compliments on Thursday, a day after Tinubu was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Congratulations to @officialABAT on winning the Nigerian presidential election. I look forward to close cooperation,” he said.

“I’m convinced that 🇺🇦🇳🇬 bilateral interaction will be strengthened. 🇺🇦 is ready to work together to overcome global challenges, including threats to food security!”

INEC declared Tinubu the winner in the small hours of Wednesday morning.

After a hard-fought battle, 70-year-old Tinubu, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed the highest number of votes — 8,794,726, almost two million votes more than his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abubakar, 76, who has now run for president six times, got 6,984,520 votes, while the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who, in less than a year, galvanised young voters in a manner some have described as unprecedented finished the race with 6,101,533.

