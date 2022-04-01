UK warns against travel to 7 Northern States

The United Kingdom (UK) has warned against travels to seven states in the north following the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

According to a travel advisory on the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) website, the affected states are Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara.

“The FCDO advise against all travel to Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, and Zamfara State. Violent attacks are frequent and there is a high threat of kidnap,” the post read.

“On 26 March 2022, gunmen launched an attack against Kaduna airport, killing at least one airport official in the latest in a series of attacks by gunmen in the north of Nigeria. On the evening of 29 March 2022, an apparent Improvised Explosive Device attack took place against a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna. Reports suggest that a number of people were killed and that others were abducted by gunmen. Train services are now suspended between Abuja and Kaduna.”

It further warned that there is a threat from extremists linked to Boko Haram or the Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

“The threat level in North-East Nigeria, including around Maiduguri is increasing, particularly around transport hubs, religious areas, and large gatherings. Kidnaps have taken place on the roads in and out of Maiduguri. As the dry season starts in October, this risk is expected to increase even further,” the advisory further said.

“If the security situation in Maiduguri were to deteriorate any further, there is a significant likelihood that it could be extremely difficult for you to leave the city. We do not advise travelling by road.

“If you’re in the North East against FCDO advice, keep in touch with the authorities and the wider community on the security situation and make sure your procedures and contingency plans are up to date. If you are working in the North East of Nigeria you should be fully confident in your employer’s ability to extract you from the North East in the event of any emergency,” it noted.

