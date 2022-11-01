UK Trip: Clark slams Buhari for not transferring power to Osinbajo

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari breached the provisions of the 1999 Constitution for not transferring power to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum said any actions taken by any of the President’s men in the next two weeks are illegal, null, and void.

He urged Nigerians to resist any constitutionally unrecognised proxies.

He said the President has not been able to lead the country effectively even when in Nigeria and so how he hopes to do so for two weeks outside the country beats his imagination.

Clark said though Buhari has sent condolence messages to the governments of South Korea and India on recent tragedies, he didn’t deem it fit to visit any of the over 20 flood-ravaged states in the country despite the loss of more than 600 lives.

The President travelled to London, the United Kingdom on Monday for “routine medical check-up” and will return to the country in the second week of November, 2022.

