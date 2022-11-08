UK raises alarm over terror attacks in 22 Nigerian states

The United Kingdom, UK, has advised its citizens against visiting 22 States in Nigeria.

Though no reason was given in the latest travel advice, it was however gathered it may not be unconnected with the security challenges in the country.

UK has however removed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the list of cities its citizens should not visit, though it warned that some risks remain.

The latest warning is coming barely 14 days after UK, the United States and four others raised the alarm of possible terror attacks in FCT.

The US also evacuated non-essential staff who wanted to leave the country in the process.

According to the latest travel advice on Monday, the UK stated that visits to the 22 States should only be essential.

The States include: Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

UK also advised against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and the riverine areas of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The advice reads: “On Monday 7 November, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its Travel Advice for the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, from ‘Amber’: ‘advise against all but essential travel’, to ‘Green’: ‘see our Travel Advice before travelling’.

“FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad. There continues to be a number of states in Nigeria where we advise British Nationals against all but essential travel. These include: Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

“We also advise against all travel to: Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara state, and the riverine areas of Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State.

“The UK keeps its travel advice under regular review and in making these assessments, and uses information from a wide range of sources. The travel advice is constantly reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.

“Although the FCDO Travel Advice no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, it makes clear that some risks remain. British Nationals should read the Travel Advice before travelling,” it said.

