UK mum on immunity for Ekweremadu

The British High Commission on Tuesday said it won’t comment on the alleged organ harvesting case involving former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice.

Head of Political Section at the British High Commission in Abuja, Aneesah Islam, stated this in an exclusive chat with Channels Television.

According to the official, the Commission does not comment on ongoing legal matters.

When asked about the possible immunity for Ekweremadu and the probability of a transfer of the case from the Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom to Nigeria, Islam stated, “The British Government and therefore, in this instance, the British High Commission in Abuja do not comment on ongoing legal matters.”

Ekweremadu, 60, has been representing Enugu-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly since 2003. He was deputy Senate president three consecutive times from 2007 through 2019.

He and his wife are facing charges bordering on conspiracy to facilitate the travel of David Nwamini to the UK for alleged organ harvesting in contravention of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

