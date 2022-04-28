UK MP caught watching porn in House of Commons

A male Conservative MP has been accused of watching porn on his phone in the House of Commons.

An investigation has been launched in the Conservative Party after the shocking allegation surfaced today.

The MP, said to be a frontbencher, was sitting next to an alarmed female minister while he watched the adult video, it’s claimed.

A minister also told The Times she had caught a ‘repeat offender’ MP watching porn both in the Commons and during a committee meeting.

Another said she had tried to take a picture for evidence but hadn’t been able to.

Conservatives reportedly gathered for a ‘highly-charged meeting’ about it last night.

Around a dozen female MPs also ‘shared accounts of alleged sexism and harassment’ from colleagues on Tuesday evening.

Around 40 to 50 ‘horrified’ Tory MPs in the ‘2022 Group’ which seeks equal representation for women, listened to their stories.

Former prime minister Theresa May is said to have looked on ‘with a face like thunder’.

One MP said: ‘It was like a blood-letting. Everybody was sharing awful stories of what had happened to them in the Commons at the hands of male MPs.’

New chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris was said to be ‘aghast’ at the claims, while Tory party chair Oliver Dowden and Commons leader Mark Spencer are also believed to have attended.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...