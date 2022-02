A fortune man made a huge pay day after he won the whopping sum of £190,000,000.

The UK ticket holder had the main winning numbers: 03, 25, 38, 43, 49 with the winning Lucky Star number being 03 and 07.

The lottery company, Camelot has urged people to check their tickets as they might be as fortunate as the man who just reached multimillionaire status courtesy of his ticket.

