UK launches ‘British high commissioner for a day’ competition in Nigeria

The British High Commission in Nigeria is offering young women in Nigeria aged between 18 to 23 the opportunity to be High Commissioner for a day with the launch of its ‘British High Commissioner For A Day’ competition.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the British High Commission, Abuja, the competition is part of activities to mark the International Women’s Day on the 8th March 2022, and in celebration of the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“The competition winner will be given an opportunity to work-shadow the British High Commissioner for a day and will gain some insights into what it is like to be a leader,” the statement read in part.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is “equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

In line with that the British council says the competition is aimed at encouraging young women to become leaders and advocates for change.

“I am delighted to launch the British High Commissioner for a Day competition. Improving gender equality and empowering women is one of our top priorities at the British High Commission,” British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said.

“We aim to empower young women from across Nigeria to lend their voices to global issues that would help build a more sustainable future for all.

“I encourage young women aged between 18-23 years to get involved in this competition and look forward to hearing your amazing ideas to make an impact in the world.”

The High Commissioner for A Day applicants, are expected to record and upload a one-minute video describing ‘what positive change they would like to see in the context of climate action and how they can contribute to making that change happen’ and share their video on either Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by tagging @UKin Nigeria and using the hashtag #IW DNG.

Applications will be open until 23:59 pm on February 27.

