UK issues fresh guidelines over new Covid variant

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has announced new measures following the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus.

Two cases of Omicron, a highly infectious strand of the virus, have been recorded in the UK.

According to Johnson, all travellers into the UK will have to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test by the end of the second day of their arrival.

Travellers must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

“All contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status. They will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

“Face coverings will become compulsory on public transport and in shops – not including hospitality.

“The JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) will consider giving boosters to a wider age group, as well as reducing the gap between the second dose and booster,” the new rule stated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described Omicron as a “variant of concern”, calling on global leaders to take action to contain its spread.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...