UK Government to Partner with Burna Boy for Next Lagos Concert

The UK government was reportedly very impressed with the success of Burna Boy’s ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ January 1 show, despite numerous online and offline complaint from attendees.

The UK has therefore begun talks with the organisers of the show towards exploring a partnership that would shore up the entertainment sector in Nigeria.

Steps toward the partnership kicked off in a meeting held at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos on Friday, January 6.

At the meeting were Creative Economy Catalyst Ltd, the main promoter of the show, Mr Kaycee Kennedy; Country Director, UK Department for International Trade, Chim Chalemera.

In a remark, Kennedy listed the positives including the fact that the show was the first African Show listed on Burna Boy’s official website + ticketing.

He also pointed out that the show was the biggest outdoor music concert with over 30,000 audiences.

It also had the biggest car parking in an event – over 11,000 cars – and was also the pioneer single source online ticketing via wallet, he added.

