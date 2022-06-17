UK Government Shuts Down Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s Church Over Fraud Allegations

The government of the United Kingdom has shut down Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, popularly known as SPAC Nation, over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.

The evangelical church which was founded by Adegboyega, a famous figure in UK social media space who made popular, the slogan, ” offending with Fendi,” was wound up in the public interest in the High Court on Tuesday, June 9, 2022, the U.K government announced on Friday, June 17.

According to a statement posted on the country’s website, the Official Receiver has been appointed as liquidator of the company.

“The court heard that SPAC Nation was incorporated in 2012, a charity set up to advance Christianity. Much of its charitable work was based in London, working particularly with vulnerable people, youth, and offenders.

Initially, the church group received positive reviews and media attention. But by late 2019, SPAC Nation was subject to media scrutiny following allegations by former church members they had been financially exploited by senior church personnel.

Investigators interviewed pastor Dapo Adegboyega and he said that the church group had over 2,000 members and 200 ordained ministers and pastors but failed to provide any supporting information.

Further enquiries found that SPAC Nation either failed to comply or only partially complied with statutory requirements, including providing data to support claimed donations, and accounting records in support of £1.87 million of expenditure.

The company’s financial statements in the two years to 31 December 2019 set out £610,000 of rent expenditure. However, the company did not have a single base of its own and would hire venues across London to hold services, at significant expense.

Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited was wound-up after the court concluded the company operated with a lack of transparency, filed suspicious or incorrect accounts, and was insolvent at the time of the hearing.

It was also recognised that the company provided inconsistent information to the Insolvency Service and Charity Commission, and failed to deliver up adequate accounting records,” the statement reads

SPAC Nation went to High Court on 9th of June after the Insolvency Service received complaints about the church group’s activities.

