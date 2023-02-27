UK crowd shuns Mayweather’s fight with Chalmers

Floyd Mayweather “put on a show” in his latest exhibition fight, but the problem is that there were very few witnesses.

He went eight rounds against Aaron Chalmers on Saturday in front of a virtually empty O2 Arena in London.

Mayweather, 46, was initially slated to go six rounds against Chalmers, but reportedly called an audible prior to the fight and added two extra periods.

The fight was filled with antics from the 50-0 retired professional boxer, including spins and trash-talk.

Chalmers, 35, was just happy to be there, saying after the fight that lasting eight rounds is already a win for him.

This was the first time Mayweather fought in the United Kingdom, so many expected a large crowd, especially since he was boxing a British martial artist.

Another exhibition bout against an overmatched MMA fighter, another easy "win" for Floyd Mayweather. Floyd was just having fun out there. Congrats to Aaron Chalmers on showing up and getting a bag. #MayweatherChalmerspic.twitter.com/yxPvh9hbpG — WG (@NvictusManeo) February 25, 2023

