Thursday, October 13, 2022
UI, UNILAG top Nigerian Varsities Ranking for 2023

The University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Covenant University (CU) have been ranked as Nigeria’s top three varsities for 2023.

Times Higher Education (THE) released its latest world university rankings on Wednesday.

The list includes 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions.

The ranking table is based on 13 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

It analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally.

Overall, THE collected over 680,000 data points from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data.

The database showed that UI was ranked first in the 401-500 set, followed by UNILAG also ranked within the same set.

See the full list below;

  1. University of  Ibadan
  2. University of Lagos
  3. Covenant University
  4. Federal University of Technology, Akure
  5. University of Benin
  6. University of Ilorin
  7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
  8. Obafemi Awolowo University
  9. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
  10. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  11. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  12. Adamawa State University, Mubi
  13. Akwa Ibom State University
  14. Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike
  15. American University of Nigeria
  16. Augustine University
  17. Babcock University
  18. Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science, and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti
  19. Baze University
  20. Bells University of Technology
  21. Benson Idahosa University
  22. Bowen University
  23. Coal City University
  24. Cross River University of Technology
  25. Ebonyi State University
  26. Edo State University, Uzairue
  27. Evangel University, Akaeze
  28. Federal University, Gashua
  29. Federal University of Kashere
  30. Federal University of Lafia
  31. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
  32. Federal University of Technology, Minna
  33. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
  34. First Technical University
  35. Fountain University
  36. Gregory University, Uturu
  37. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education
  38. University of Jos
  39. Kings University
  40. Lagos State University
  41. Landmark University
  42. Michael and Cecilia Ibru University
  43. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
  44. Niger Delta University
  45. Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil
  46. Novena University
  47. Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology
  48. Salem University
  49. Samuel Adegboyega University
  50. Sokoto University
  51. Umar Musa Yar’Adua University
  52. Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
  53. University of Uyo
  54. Veritas University, Abuja
  55. Wellspring University
  56. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano
