UI, UNILAG top Nigerian Varsities Ranking for 2023

The University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Covenant University (CU) have been ranked as Nigeria’s top three varsities for 2023.

Times Higher Education (THE) released its latest world university rankings on Wednesday.

The list includes 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions.

The ranking table is based on 13 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

It analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally.

Overall, THE collected over 680,000 data points from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data.

The database showed that UI was ranked first in the 401-500 set, followed by UNILAG also ranked within the same set.

See the full list below;

University of Ibadan University of Lagos Covenant University Federal University of Technology, Akure University of Benin University of Ilorin University of Nigeria, Nsukka Obafemi Awolowo University Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Nnamdi Azikiwe University Adamawa State University, Mubi Akwa Ibom State University Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike American University of Nigeria Augustine University Babcock University Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science, and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti Baze University Bells University of Technology Benson Idahosa University Bowen University Coal City University Cross River University of Technology Ebonyi State University Edo State University, Uzairue Evangel University, Akaeze Federal University, Gashua Federal University of Kashere Federal University of Lafia Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun Federal University of Technology, Minna Federal University of Technology, Owerri First Technical University Fountain University Gregory University, Uturu Ignatius Ajuru University of Education University of Jos Kings University Lagos State University Landmark University Michael and Cecilia Ibru University Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Niger Delta University Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil Novena University Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology Salem University Samuel Adegboyega University Sokoto University Umar Musa Yar’Adua University Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto University of Uyo Veritas University, Abuja Wellspring University Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

