UI takes top spot in ranking of Nigerian Varsities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has ranked the University of Ibadan (UI) first in its latest 2021 ranking released on Sunday.

The ranking, which was carried out using twelve indicators, involved 113 universities across the country.

The institutions were ranked based on the google scholar index, the total number of full-time students, students and staff ratio, efficiency, the number of international students, and contribution to the knowledge economy.

Other criteria include; percentage of Programmes with full-time accreditation, percentage of international staff, all citations per capita, amongst others.

The lead presenter, Professor Peter Okebukola, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday during a capacity building workshop on improving the ranking of public universities in Nigeria, Organised by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Okebukola, who spoke on the overview of global university ranking and the place of the Nigerian higher education system in the knowledge economy, said the full report would be made available to NUC and uploaded on a website.

He said, “You cannot get any form of ranking system in the whole wide world that does what Nigeria has done. For this 2021 edition, based on the twelve indicators that’ll have developed, the University of Ibadan is the first, followed by the Federal University of Technology Akure.

“Next year, we’ll look at the indicators that we used this year and see whether there are things to add or drop. So it’s going to be an annual thing.”

However, he lamented that some Universities didn’t show up for the ranking while urging them to partake in the next ranking, which has become an annual event.

