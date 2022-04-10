Ufuoma McDermott and Husband Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

Ufuoma McDermott and her husband, Steve are celebrating 12 year of tolerating each other’s b*llsh*t

The actress and mother of two posted a family portrait on her Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Ufuoma McDermott noted that every marriage is hardwork ans begins with self love first but it’s important that you smile more than you cry in the relationship because of a truth, there will be tears.

She also added that it has a lot to do with tolerance and no one partner should think his/her sh*t stinks less than that of the other.

