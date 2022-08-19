UFC 278: Leon Edwards vows to humble ‘arrogant’ Kamaru Usman in UFC Blockbuster

Leon Edwards says he will “humble” welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in their mouthwatering rematch at UFC 278 because “the fame has gone to his head”.

The 30-year-old Briton meets Usman for the title in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, seven years after being beaten by the Nigerian.

Since that bout, Usman, 35, has become undisputed champion and is ranked as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

“I can see straight through him,” said Edwards, who is unbeaten since 2015.

“He’s being himself and has done great things, but I do feel he’s losing himself a little bit.

“It’s not personal for me, I believe I’m number one but it’s [fame] clearly getting to his head. I’m going to humble you Saturday night.”

Usman is on a 19-fight winning streak and has defended his title five times since beating Tyron Woodley in 2019.

His last bout was a decision victory over Colby Covington in November.

Such is his dominance of the division, Usman has suggested moving up two divisions to light-heavyweight for a new challenge, as well as calling for a boxing match with Mexico’s multiple world champion Canelo Alvarez.

In recognition of his fame, it was recently confirmed Usman will star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Edwards, who has the opportunity to become the first British UFC champion since Michael Bisping in 2016, says he respects Usman’s achievements but sees arrogance in him.

“He’s another black man doing good stuff, I know we’re going to fight but I’m not a hater,” he said.

“But every press conference he’s dressed in the ‘how to be arrogant’ style pack,”

“I’ve seen it time and time before. The fame has got to him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...