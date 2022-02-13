UFC 271: Round By Round Account Of How Adesanya Survives Whittaker Onslaughts To Retain UFC Title

Israel Adesanya successfully defends his title against Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271 on Sunday Morning as he survives Robert Whittaker onslaught

Adesanya was lucky to walks away from the Octagon with his gold around his waist as he was put into trouble so many times in the bout.

Israel Adesanya successfully defends his title vs. Robert WhittakerIsrael Adesanya continues his incredible streak of title defenses as he defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. Having penned a new lucrative contract with the UFC earlier in the week, Nigeria UFC sensation crown a perfect week with the defeat of challenger, Robert Whittaker to successfully defend his middleweight title as he won his first fight in 2022.

But the victory doesn’t come cheap as Adesanya was made to suffer and endure the onslaught from Whittaker dragging the fight through the whole duration of the five rounds.



Adesanya just did enough to ensure he won via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the main event of UFC 271 on Saturday night at Toyota Center, Houston, and leave the arena with his title and ego intact.

Some of the fans booed the decision as the fight was too close to be judged as a unanimous decision or victory for Adesanya. Robert had some great moments in the fight that made some of the fans start chanting his nick ” Bobby” in the stand as the fight drags to the final minutes.

Here is how Marc Raimondi of ESPN captured each of the bouts, he watch the bout at the Toyota center, Houston USA.

Round-by-Round coverage of the main event:

Round 1: Israel Adesanya is just so good. The dominant first round for the champ. Dropped Whittaker with a left hand. Checked a kick, which seemed to bother Whittaker a lot. Attacked his legs with kicks. He is steps ahead of Whittaker so far. 10-9 Adesanya.

Round 2: Much better round for Whittaker, but I still score it for Adesanya. Whittaker’s timing was much better, and he caught Adesanya on several exchanges. Whittaker scored a takedown as well but wasn’t able to do much with it. More kicks came from Adesanya and he’s looking to elevate some of them now. Adesanya 20-18.

Round 3: Closest round of the fight for me. A few very hard leg kicks came from Adesanya, just a handful of punches. Whittaker’s entries are much better than the last fight between them, he’s not staying in the pocket as long. Whittaker scored another takedown, but again not much from it. I score it for Whittaker. 29-28 Adesanya after three.

Round 4: Another very, very close round. Whittaker took Adesanya’s back in a scramble early, but Adesanya was able to shake him off. Whittaker’s left hand was also landing consistently. There were several good moments of offense from Adesanya, too. I score it slightly for Whittaker and have it even going into the last round. 38-38

Round 5: A back and forth final round. Adesanya started very well with strikes at a distance, but Whittaker secured a huge takedown. But once again, he just can’t keep Adesanya down. There was a lot of stalled grappling near the end of the round. I score it for Adesanya and have him winning 48-47.

