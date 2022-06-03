Friday, June 3, 2022
Udoka-led Celtics stun Warriors in Game One of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics hit nine three-pointers in the final quarter to overturn a 12-point deficit and beat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 in Game One of the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry hit a game-high 34 points for the Warriors, who led 92-80 and had not lost in their nine previous home games in this season’s play-offs.

But Jaylen Brown hit 10 points in the final quarter to spark a win for Celtics led by Nigerian-American coach Ime Udoka.

Ime Udoka is hoping to become the first native coach to lead a team to the NBA title

It was a stunning return to the Finals for Eastern Conference champions Boston, after five failed runs in the play-offs over the past 12 years.

“You have to give them credit,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“They just came in and played a helluva fourth quarter. It’s as simple as that. They deserved their win.”

Game Two in the best-of-seven series is on Sunday, again in San Francisco.

