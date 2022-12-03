Uche Ogbodo Slams Troll Constantly Shaming Her for Being With Younger Man

Uche Ogbodo is hoping that trolls will get creative with their insults the next time they want to come for her.

The actress and mother of one who is in a long-term relationship with a much younger man, took to her Instagram page to slam folks who have nothing else to say to her except shame her with her relationship.

Ogbodo who shared her two cents about Wizkid’s beef with Nigerian rappers and called out the Afrobeats artiste for his behaviour, gave it back to the trolls, noting that it’s been the same old narrative, day in, day out.

She went for the jugular, stating that even the fathers of the people shaming her live older women.

