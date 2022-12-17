Uche Ogbodo Shares Battle with Urticaria

Uche Ogbodo has revealed that she is battling a medical condition known as Urticaria.

The actress and mother of two broke the news via her Instagram page as she posted a workout video and spoke on the condition.

Uche Ogbodo stated that she has been plagued with this for 3 years now and had to quit gyming because she breaks out in hives whenever she works out.

She announced that she will be sharing her journey, living with the incurable disease, to help other sufferers and inspire them to beat it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...