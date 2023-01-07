Uche Ogbodo Hails New Husband as She Shares Footage from Wedding

Uche Ogbodo is happy and proud to be formally known as Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.

The Nollywood actress who tied the knot with her lover and baby daddy on Thursday, January 5, took to her Instagram to hail her husband as she shared footages from the ceremony.

Uche Ogbodo noted that her dearest hubby is the man who sees her tears and fixes them and has had her back from the beginning. She wrote,

“Nwoke Oma m, the one that sees my tears and fixes it.. He said don’t worry baby I gat you and he does.”

