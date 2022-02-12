Uche Ogbodo Denies Report She Caused Empress Njamah and Timaya’s Breakup

Uche Ogbodo has decided to clear her name and disassociate herself from any messy situation.

The actress and mother of two responded to a story circulated by a blog which alleged that she had caused the breakup between her colleague, Empress Njamah and one time boyfriend, singer Timaya.

Ogbodo took to her Instagram to respond to the allegation, posting a rather lengthy video of herself explaining the situation.

Uche Ogbodo emphatically denied being a party to the break up that occured several years ago and added that she was never best friends with Njamah as alleged by the blog.

She called out the blog for its unprofessionalism and trying to use her name to drive traffic and also warned that the blog desists from mentioning her, moving forward.

