Uche Maduagwu Charges EFCC and NDLEA to Investigate Male Actors Buying Houses

Monday, August 29, 2022
Uche Maduagwu has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with the task of investigating male actors who have bought homes.

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram to speak up following news that colleagues, Alexx Ekubo and Nosa Rex just acquired palatial mansions in Lagos.

Uche noted that this kind of feat is not within the pay grade of male actors below 38 and his cry for an EFCC and NDLEA investigation points towards ‘accusing’ his colleagues of either money laundering or drug peddling.

