Sunday, January 9, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Uche Jombo Says Many People are Mentally Enslaved by Pastors

Uche Jombo shared her discovery about the relationship between pastors and their flock on Twitter.

The actress noted that a lot of folks are mentally enslaved by men of God when the objective should be knowing and worshipping God.

A Twitter user argued with the actress on her stance, stating that anything can enslave anyone will they let it and cited the example of social media influence on folks.

Uche Jombo however replied that her tweet was about folks seeking God for themselves so that the failings of other human beings wouldn’t make them lose their faith.

