Uche Jombo Leaves Fans Confused After Insinuating She’s Single

Uche Jombo has left a number of her fans and followers confused about her marital status after Insinuating that she’s single.

The actress, producer and mother of one took on one of these viral TikTok challenges which she posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, December 9.

In the video, she had been asked, “are you single?” And had gone ahead to respond with a snippet of a song that sang, “Yeah”. She also added “Yeah” as her caption to the post.

Many fans under the comment of the post were left utterly confused as they couldn’t decide if Uche Jombo was just keeping up with TikTok challenges or was being serious and giving away information about her current relationship status.

